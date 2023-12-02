The Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) take on the Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Billikens allow to opponents.

Southern Illinois is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Salukis are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens sit at 292nd.

The 75.8 points per game the Salukis score are only 3.2 more points than the Billikens allow (72.6).

When Southern Illinois scores more than 72.6 points, it is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Southern Illinois averaged 6.1 more points per game (70.2) than it did in road games (64.1).

The Salukis surrendered 57.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 when playing on the road.

Southern Illinois averaged 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule