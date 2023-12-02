How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) take on the Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Valparaiso vs Belmont (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Indiana State vs Bradley (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Northern Iowa vs Evansville (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Missouri State vs Drake (4:00 PM ET | December 2)
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Billikens allow to opponents.
- Southern Illinois is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Salukis are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens sit at 292nd.
- The 75.8 points per game the Salukis score are only 3.2 more points than the Billikens allow (72.6).
- When Southern Illinois scores more than 72.6 points, it is 3-1.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Southern Illinois averaged 6.1 more points per game (70.2) than it did in road games (64.1).
- The Salukis surrendered 57.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 when playing on the road.
- Southern Illinois averaged 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|James Madison
|L 82-76
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 81-54
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/28/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 77-48
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/5/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/12/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Banterra Center
