The Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) take on the Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Salukis are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Billikens allow to opponents.
  • Southern Illinois is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Salukis are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Billikens sit at 292nd.
  • The 75.8 points per game the Salukis score are only 3.2 more points than the Billikens allow (72.6).
  • When Southern Illinois scores more than 72.6 points, it is 3-1.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Southern Illinois averaged 6.1 more points per game (70.2) than it did in road games (64.1).
  • The Salukis surrendered 57.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 when playing on the road.
  • Southern Illinois averaged 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 James Madison L 82-76 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 New Mexico State W 81-54 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/28/2023 @ Indiana State L 77-48 Hulman Center
12/2/2023 Saint Louis - Banterra Center
12/5/2023 Oklahoma State - Banterra Center
12/12/2023 Austin Peay - Banterra Center

