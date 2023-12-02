Saturday's contest between the Missouri Tigers (5-3) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) at Mizzou Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-66 and heavily favors Missouri to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Redhawks head into this game following an 86-48 victory over Harris-Stowe on Tuesday.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Southeast Missouri State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 84, Southeast Missouri State 66

Other OVC Predictions

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks have zero wins against D1 teams this season.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 15 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

15 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Alecia Doyle: 15.2 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

15.2 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Amiyah Buchanan: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%

7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG% Daejah Richmond: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG% Indiya Bowen: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 60 3PT% (12-for-20)

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks' +16 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.3 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per contest (305th in college basketball).

