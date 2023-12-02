Should you bet on Robert Thomas to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

Thomas has scored in eight of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In three games against the Coyotes this season, he has taken six shots and scored two goals.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Thomas averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 67 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Thomas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:00 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 19:54 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:51 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:35 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 4 0 4 17:30 Away W 8-2

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

