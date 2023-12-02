Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pendleton County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Pendleton County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pendleton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pendleton County High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.