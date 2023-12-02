The Cleveland State Vikings (6-1) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Truist Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Vikings put up an average of 81 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 77.6 the Norse give up to opponents.

Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Northern Kentucky has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 81 points.

The Norse put up 67.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 60.6 the Vikings allow.

Northern Kentucky has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

Cleveland State is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.

This season the Norse are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3% higher than the Vikings concede.

The Vikings shoot 47.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Norse allow.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 13.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 47.4 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 47.4 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 15.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.4 FG%

15.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.4 FG% Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 37 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

11.2 PTS, 37 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Allison Basye: 8 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

8 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Noelle Hubert: 6 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Northern Kentucky Schedule