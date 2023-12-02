When the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles play the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals at 8:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, our computer model predicts the Seminoles will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Louisville vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-1.5) Over (46.5) Florida State 32, Louisville 21

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

So far this year, the Cardinals have compiled a 6-5-1 record against the spread.

Louisville is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

Out of the Cardinals' 12 games with a set total, six have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Louisville games this year is 3.7 more points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Seminoles a 55.6% chance to win.

The Seminoles have seven wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 1.5 points or more, Florida State has gone 6-4 against the spread.

There have been six Seminoles games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

Florida State games average 51.8 total points per game this season, 5.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 38.8 16.8 44.8 14.3 30.2 18.2 Louisville 33.0 20.0 37.7 16.1 24.0 26.3

