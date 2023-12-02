Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues will play the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Mullett Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Hayes against the Coyotes, we have plenty of info to help.

Kevin Hayes vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Hayes has averaged 14:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Hayes has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 22 games this year, Hayes has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Hayes has an assist in six of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Hayes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Hayes has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 67 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 5 11 Points 5 5 Goals 2 6 Assists 3

