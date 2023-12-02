Saturday's game that pits the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) at Rupp Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-69 in favor of Kentucky, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 86, UNC Wilmington 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-17.2)

Kentucky (-17.2) Computer Predicted Total: 155.5

Kentucky's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, and UNC Wilmington's is 2-3-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in five games, while Seahawks games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +155 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 94.4 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per contest (203rd in college basketball).

Kentucky grabs 34.7 rebounds per game (123rd in college basketball) while allowing 33.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Kentucky knocks down 11.9 three-pointers per game (third-most in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (8.7). It is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.3%.

The Wildcats' 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in college basketball, and the 86.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 130th in college basketball.

Kentucky has committed 8.0 turnovers per game (fourth in college basketball play), 6.7 fewer than the 14.7 it forces on average (57th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.