The Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline UNC Wilmington Moneyline BetMGM Kentucky (-18.5) 153.5 -2000 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kentucky (-17.5) 153.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Trends

Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Wildcats' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

UNC Wilmington has covered twice in five chances against the spread this year.

The Seahawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this year.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1500

+1500 Bookmakers rate Kentucky much higher (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Kentucky has a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.