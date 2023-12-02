How to Watch Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 51.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Kentucky is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 270th.
- The Wildcats record 94.4 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 72.6 the Seahawks give up.
- Kentucky has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kentucky fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, ceding 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.
- Kentucky averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|W 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|State Farm Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.