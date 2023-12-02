Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Kenton County, Kentucky today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Henry High School at Doss High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on December 2

1:45 PM ET on December 2 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Holmes High School at Nicholas Co Middle-High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2

3:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Carlisle, KY

Carlisle, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ludlow High School at Bracken County High School