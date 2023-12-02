The Phoenix Suns (11-8) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) on December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 43% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Memphis has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.

The Grizzlies average 7.8 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Suns allow (113.5).

Memphis is 1-1 when it scores more than 113.5 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies score fewer points per game at home (103.6) than on the road (107.9), but also concede fewer at home (111.2) than on the road (112.1).

Memphis is allowing fewer points at home (111.2 per game) than away (112.1).

The Grizzlies average two fewer assists per game at home (23.3) than on the road (25.3).

Grizzlies Injuries