Grizzlies vs. Suns Injury Report Today - December 2
The Memphis Grizzlies' (5-13) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for a Saturday, December 2 game against the Phoenix Suns (11-8) at Footprint Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies are coming off of a 108-94 victory over the Mavericks in their most recent outing on Friday. Desmond Bane scored a team-leading 30 points for the Grizzlies in the win.
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Jake LaRavia
|PF
|Out
|Eye
|3.4
|1.6
|0.4
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|12.5
|2.5
|5
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|8.3
|2.9
|2
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Devin Booker: Out (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Out (Back)
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSE
Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-8.5
|220.5
