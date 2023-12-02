Grizzlies vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (11-8) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) as 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-8.5
|220.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played six games this season that have gone over 220.5 combined points scored.
- Memphis has a 217.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Memphis is 7-11-0 against the spread this season.
- The Grizzlies have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Memphis has played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|13
|68.4%
|116.2
|221.9
|113.5
|225.2
|226.4
|Grizzlies
|6
|33.3%
|105.7
|221.9
|111.7
|225.2
|222.5
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have gone over the total three times.
- Against the spread, Memphis has had better results on the road (4-5-0) than at home (3-6-0).
- The Grizzlies average 7.8 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Suns allow (113.5).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 113.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|7-11
|2-0
|6-12
|Suns
|10-9
|1-1
|13-6
Grizzlies vs. Suns Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Suns
|105.7
|116.2
|29
|9
|1-1
|7-5
|1-1
|9-3
|111.7
|113.5
|11
|17
|7-6
|4-0
|5-8
|3-1
