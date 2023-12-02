Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Franklin County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pendleton County High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.