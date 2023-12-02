The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2, riding a three-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) at Mullett Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 2 begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-125) Blues (+105) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won seven, or 50.0%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season St. Louis has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Blues have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in seven of 22 games this season.

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 70 (14th) Goals 66 (24th) 67 (15th) Goals Allowed 68 (16th) 19 (6th) Power Play Goals 7 (29th) 16 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, St. Louis went 6-4-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

St. Louis has gone over the total in four of its last 10 games.

The Blues have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's total of 6.5.

In the last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents averaged 2.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8.0 goals.

The Blues' 66 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Blues' 68 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.

They have a -2 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.