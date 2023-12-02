Having won three in a row, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Coyotes Blues 6-5 STL 11/9/2023 Blues Coyotes 2-1 STL 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 68 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

The Blues' 66 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 24th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Blues have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 38 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 22 8 15 23 18 16 56.5% Pavel Buchnevich 20 8 10 18 13 13 10% Jordan Kyrou 22 4 11 15 15 14 33.3% Brayden Schenn 22 8 6 14 19 18 51.5% Justin Faulk 22 0 11 11 9 14 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes are allowing 67 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.

The Coyotes rank 14th in the NHL with 70 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players