The St. Louis Blues' (12-9-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2) at Mullett Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Blues Season Insights

With 66 goals (three per game), the Blues have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

St. Louis allows 3.1 goals per game (68 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.

They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

Coyotes Season Insights

Arizona ranks 13th in the league with 70 goals scored (3.2 per game).

They have the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +3.

Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-125) Blues (+105) 6.5

