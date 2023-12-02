Saturday's contest features the Wofford Terriers (5-3) and the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) squaring off at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium (on December 2) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for Wofford.

The Knights took care of business in their last outing 64-58 against Evansville on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bellarmine vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 76, Bellarmine 68

Other ASUN Predictions

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

The Knights have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Bellarmine has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

According to the RPI, the Terriers have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bellarmine Leaders

Hope Sivori: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Hayley Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Miyah Brown: 8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 47.2 FG%

8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 47.2 FG% Cam Browning: 8.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

8.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Claire Knies: 8.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights' -167 scoring differential (being outscored by 33.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.8 points per game (261st in college basketball) while giving up 94.2 per outing (360th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.