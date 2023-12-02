The Wofford Terriers (5-3) will host the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights put up just 0.8 more points per game (60.8) than the Terriers give up (60.0).
  • When it scores more than 60.0 points, Bellarmine is 1-3.
  • Wofford is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 60.8 points.
  • The Terriers average 68.6 points per game, 25.6 fewer points than the 94.2 the Knights give up.
  • The Terriers shoot 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Knights allow defensively.

Bellarmine Leaders

  • Hope Sivori: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
  • Hayley Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
  • Miyah Brown: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 47.2 FG%
  • Cam Browning: 8.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Claire Knies: 8.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Louisville L 111-33 KFC Yum! Center
11/21/2023 @ Murray State L 108-78 CFSB Center
11/29/2023 @ Evansville W 64-58 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Wofford - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/6/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Knights Hall
12/9/2023 Asbury - Knights Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.