The Wofford Terriers (5-3) will host the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

The Knights put up just 0.8 more points per game (60.8) than the Terriers give up (60.0).

When it scores more than 60.0 points, Bellarmine is 1-3.

Wofford is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 60.8 points.

The Terriers average 68.6 points per game, 25.6 fewer points than the 94.2 the Knights give up.

The Terriers shoot 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Knights allow defensively.

Bellarmine Leaders

Hope Sivori: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Hayley Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Miyah Brown: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 47.2 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 47.2 FG% Cam Browning: 8.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

8.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Claire Knies: 8.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

