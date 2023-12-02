The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -1.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine has combined with its opponent to score more than 135.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Bellarmine's games this year have had a 137.9-point total on average, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Bellarmine's ATS record is 4-3-0 this year.

Bellarmine has come away with one win in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Knights have a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Bellarmine has an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 3 60% 78.1 145 65 136 148.1 Bellarmine 5 71.4% 66.9 145 71 136 138.9

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

The Knights score an average of 66.9 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 65 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Bellarmine has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65 points.

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 3-2-0 2-1 2-3-0 Bellarmine 4-3-0 4-2 4-3-0

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State Bellarmine 12-2 Home Record 8-6 6-7 Away Record 6-12 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

