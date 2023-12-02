In the upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Alexey Toropchenko to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Toropchenko stats and insights

Toropchenko has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In three games against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

Toropchenko has no points on the power play.

Toropchenko averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Toropchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 9:43 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:49 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:01 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:35 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:23 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 10:55 Away W 8-2

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

