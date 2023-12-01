The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Murray State Racers (3-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Murray State vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Racers score an average of 95.0 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 70.4 the Screaming Eagles allow.
  • Murray State is 3-2 when it scores more than 70.4 points.
  • Southern Indiana has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 95.0 points.
  • The 67.6 points per game the Screaming Eagles put up are 14.4 fewer points than the Racers give up (82.0).
  • This season the Screaming Eagles are shooting 43.0% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Racers give up.
  • The Racers' 46.0 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Screaming Eagles have given up.

Murray State Leaders

  • Katelyn Young: 16.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
  • Hannah McKay: 11.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Ava Learn: 13.6 PTS, 59.6 FG%
  • Haven Ford: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Zoe Stewart: 11.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

Murray State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Indiana L 112-79 Assembly Hall
11/21/2023 Bellarmine W 108-78 CFSB Center
11/28/2023 UT Martin W 88-75 CFSB Center
12/1/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
12/14/2023 Little Rock - CFSB Center

