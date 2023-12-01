The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) aim to build on a seven-game winning run when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 54.0% from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.

In games Kansas shoots higher than 38.3% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 18th.

The 81.3 points per game the Jayhawks record are 20.7 more points than the Huskies allow (60.6).

Kansas has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 51.4% rate from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

UConn has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 30th.

The Huskies' 88.7 points per game are 24.0 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks give up.

UConn is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged away from home (74.0).

The Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.0).

In terms of three-point shooting, Kansas performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UConn averaged 83.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.1.

At home, the Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 65.8.

Beyond the arc, UConn drained fewer triples away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule