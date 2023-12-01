The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) for a contest between Southwest Division foes at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-10.5) 228.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-10) 229 -500 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +24 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 119.5 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are giving up 118.1 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 7.1 points per game (posting 105.6 points per game, 29th in league, while allowing 112.7 per outing, 14th in NBA) and have a -121 scoring differential.

The two teams average 225.1 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 230.8 combined points per game, 2.3 more points than this contest's over/under.

Dallas has compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has covered six times in 17 chances against the spread this year.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Desmond Bane 22.5 -120 23.2 Jaren Jackson Jr. 19.5 -118 19.5

Grizzlies and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +5000 - Mavericks +2500 +1100 -

