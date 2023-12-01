If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Greenup County, Kentucky, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenup County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Pikeville High School at Raceland Worthington High School