Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boyle County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Boyle County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boyle County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Boyle County High School at Covington Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.