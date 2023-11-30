The Rice Owls (1-5) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 164.5 points.

UT Martin vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -5.5 164.5

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

UT Martin and its opponents have combined to score more than 164.5 points twice this season.

UT Martin has a 166.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.6 more points than this game's total.

UT Martin has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

UT Martin came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Skyhawks have a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

UT Martin has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UT Martin vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 2 40% 75.5 161.5 83.7 163.8 155.1 UT Martin 2 40% 86 161.5 80.1 163.8 151.7

Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks put up an average of 86 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 83.7 the Owls allow.

UT Martin is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 83.7 points.

UT Martin vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 1-4-0 0-1 3-2-0 UT Martin 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0

UT Martin vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice UT Martin 11-7 Home Record 14-2 6-7 Away Record 4-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.4 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

