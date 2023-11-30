The Rice Owls (1-2) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Rice Game Information

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Parker Stewart: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UT Martin vs. Rice Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rice Rank Rice AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 56th 76.9 Points Scored 80.5 14th 334th 76.6 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 35.7 18th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 7.7 134th 40th 15.2 Assists 13.6 136th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

