Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMKC vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup.
Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network
Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMKC Moneyline
|Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UMKC (-8.5)
|143.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|UMKC (-9.5)
|143.5
|-520
|+370
Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Betting Trends
- Southeast Missouri State is winless against the spread this year (0-6-0).
- The Redhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- UMKC has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Kangaroos games have hit the over.
