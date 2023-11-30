How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: Summit League Network
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks' 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than the Kangaroos have given up to their opponents (46.7%).
- The Redhawks are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Kangaroos sit at 46th.
- The Redhawks' 63.3 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 72.1 the Kangaroos give up to opponents.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southeast Missouri State averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.0 on the road.
- The Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 away.
- At home, Southeast Missouri State sunk 7.9 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.3). Southeast Missouri State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.0%) than on the road (32.4%) as well.
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 70-68
|Show Me Center
|11/25/2023
|Evansville
|L 93-74
|McKenzie Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 72-56
|McKenzie Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/3/2023
|Missouri Baptist
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/6/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|-
|Show Me Center
