The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: Summit League Network

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks' 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than the Kangaroos have given up to their opponents (46.7%).

The Redhawks are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Kangaroos sit at 46th.

The Redhawks' 63.3 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 72.1 the Kangaroos give up to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 76.0 on the road.

The Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 away.

At home, Southeast Missouri State sunk 7.9 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.3). Southeast Missouri State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.0%) than on the road (32.4%) as well.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule