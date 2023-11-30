Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you reside in Scott County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Scott County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bourbon County High School at Scott County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covington Catholic High School at Great Crossing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
