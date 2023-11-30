How to Watch the Morehead State vs. Marshall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morehead State Eagles (2-4) take the court against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Morehead State vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd score an average of 84.2 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 69.8 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.8 points, Marshall is 2-2.
- Morehead State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.2 points.
- The Eagles record only 4.1 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Thundering Herd give up (75.6).
- Morehead State is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.
- The Eagles shoot 43.0% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Thundering Herd concede defensively.
- The Thundering Herd shoot 40.2% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Eagles concede.
Morehead State Leaders
- Veronica Charles: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Katie Novik: 8.7 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 47.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Blessing King: 6.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 63.0 FG%
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 12.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)
- Valentina Saric: 9.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Midway
|W 103-51
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/22/2023
|Ohio
|W 89-60
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|L 65-59
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/30/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/11/2023
|Wheeling Jesuit
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.