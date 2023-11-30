The Kentucky Wildcats (2-5) will attempt to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the Boston College Eagles (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up only 3.7 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (70.3).

When it scores more than 70.3 points, Boston College is 1-1.

Kentucky's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.

The Wildcats score 59.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 69.1 the Eagles give up.

Kentucky has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 69.1 points.

Boston College is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.

The Wildcats shoot 36.7% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles shoot 39.2% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Wildcats allow.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 12.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 58.2 FG%

12.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 58.2 FG% Maddie Scherr: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Amiya Jenkins: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Brooklynn Miles: 6.0 PTS, 41.9 FG%

6.0 PTS, 41.9 FG% Eniya Russell: 8.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Kentucky Schedule