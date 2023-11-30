Will Brayden Schenn Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 30?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brayden Schenn a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Schenn has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 71 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:26
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|4
|3
|1
|20:05
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Home
|W 2-1
Blues vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
