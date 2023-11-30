The St. Louis Blues (11-9-1) and Buffalo Sabres (10-10-2) meet at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW. The Blues fell to the Minnesota Wild 3-1 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-1 victory against the New York Rangers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-125) Sabres (+105) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won three of their six games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

The Blues have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis' 21 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals six times.

Blues vs Sabres Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs. Sabres Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 60 (25th) Goals 64 (19th) 64 (15th) Goals Allowed 71 (21st) 6 (30th) Power Play Goals 10 (25th) 11 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (12th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.

St. Louis went over in three of its past 10 games.

The Blues and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their last 10 games, the Blues are scoring 1.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Blues offense's 60 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

On defense, the Blues have given up 64 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in league play.

Their goal differential (-4) ranks them 20th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.