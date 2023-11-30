When the St. Louis Blues play the Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center on Thursday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Robert Thomas and Casey Mittelstadt should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Blues vs. Sabres Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Thomas, with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 20:09 per game.

Pavel Buchnevich is another important player for St. Louis, with 16 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding eight assists.

Jordan Kyrou has 13 points for St. Louis, via four goals and nine assists.

Joel Hofer's record is 5-3-0. He has conceded 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) and recorded 182 saves with a .905% save percentage (31st in league).

Sabres Players to Watch

Buffalo's Mittelstadt has totaled 16 assists and four goals in 22 games. That's good for 20 points.

Rasmus Dahlin's 18 points this season, including four goals and 14 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.

This season, Jeff Skinner has 10 goals and eight assists for St. Louis.

In the crease, Eric Comrie's record stands at 1-3-0 on the season, giving up 13 goals (3.4 goals against average) and compiling 93 saves with an .877% save percentage (60th in the league).

Blues vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 25th 2.86 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 22nd 29.8 Shots 28.4 29th 27th 32.4 Shots Allowed 30.2 14th 30th 9.23% Power Play % 15.87% 25th 16th 79.25% Penalty Kill % 84.21% 10th

