Blues vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The St. Louis Blues (11-9-1), coming off a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, host the Buffalo Sabres (10-10-2) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW. The Sabres took down the New York Rangers 5-1 in their last outing.
The Blues have recorded a 6-4-0 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 34 goals while giving up 32 in that period. On the power play, 37 opportunities have resulted in five goals (13.5% success rate).
Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.
Blues vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Blues 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Blues vs Sabres Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues are 11-9-1 overall and 1-1-2 in overtime matchups.
- St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- The six times this season the Blues ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-4-1 (three points).
- St. Louis finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Blues are 9-1-0 in the 10 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 18 points).
- In the four games when St. Louis has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 2-2-0 record (four points).
- In the eight games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 6-2-0 (12 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 4-6-1 (nine points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|25th
|2.86
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|20th
|14th
|3.05
|Goals Allowed
|3.23
|18th
|23rd
|29.8
|Shots
|28.4
|29th
|27th
|32.4
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|13th
|30th
|9.23%
|Power Play %
|15.87%
|25th
|17th
|79.25%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.21%
|10th
Blues vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
