The St. Louis Blues (11-9-1) have -120 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected competitive matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (10-10-2), who have +100 moneyline odds. The contest on Thursday starts at 8:00 PM ET from Enterprise Center on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW.

Blues vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Sabres Betting Trends

St. Louis and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in six of 21 games this season.

The Blues have gone 3-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Sabres have been the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 33.3%, of those games.

St. Louis has been a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

Buffalo has 15 games this season playing as an underdog by +100 or longer, and is 5-10 in those contests.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 3.40 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.40 3.20 5 13.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 3-6-1 6.5 2.50 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.50 3.20 6 21.4% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

