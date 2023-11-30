How to Watch the Blues vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Blues (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Buffalo Sabres (off a win) will meet on Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Catch the action on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW as the Blues and the Sabres play.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Sabres Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have conceded 64 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 15th in league play in goals against.
- The Blues' 60 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|21
|8
|14
|22
|17
|16
|57.4%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|19
|8
|8
|16
|8
|13
|10%
|Jordan Kyrou
|21
|4
|9
|13
|14
|12
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|21
|6
|5
|11
|19
|17
|51.2%
|Justin Faulk
|21
|0
|10
|10
|9
|14
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 71 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- With 64 goals (2.9 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Sabres are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 25 goals during that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|22
|4
|16
|20
|12
|17
|43.5%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|22
|4
|14
|18
|15
|16
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|22
|10
|8
|18
|10
|16
|39.5%
|John-Jason Peterka
|22
|9
|8
|17
|7
|9
|22.2%
|Alex Tuch
|19
|8
|8
|16
|5
|17
|42.9%
