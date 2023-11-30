The St. Louis Blues (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Buffalo Sabres (off a win) will meet on Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Catch the action on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW as the Blues and the Sabres play.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Sabres Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 64 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 15th in league play in goals against.

The Blues' 60 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 21 8 14 22 17 16 57.4% Pavel Buchnevich 19 8 8 16 8 13 10% Jordan Kyrou 21 4 9 13 14 12 33.3% Brayden Schenn 21 6 5 11 19 17 51.2% Justin Faulk 21 0 10 10 9 14 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 71 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

With 64 goals (2.9 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Sabres are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 25 goals during that time.

Sabres Key Players