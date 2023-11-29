The Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Norse have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Colonials' opponents have hit.

The Norse are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials sit at 313th.

The Norse score 72.5 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 72.8 the Colonials allow.

Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Norse ceded 2.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than away from home (63.8).

At home, Northern Kentucky sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in road games (8.6). It owned the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (35.8%).

