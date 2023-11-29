The Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • This season, the Norse have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Colonials' opponents have hit.
  • The Norse are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials sit at 313th.
  • The Norse score 72.5 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 72.8 the Colonials allow.
  • Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Norse ceded 2.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than away from home (63.8).
  • At home, Northern Kentucky sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in road games (8.6). It owned the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (35.8%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Cincinnati L 90-66 Fifth Third Arena
11/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 88-73 Truist Arena
11/25/2023 LIU W 72-64 Truist Arena
11/29/2023 Robert Morris - Truist Arena
12/2/2023 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena

