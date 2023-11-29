How to Watch Murray State vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) will try to extend a six-game winning run when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at CFSB Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.
- This season, Murray State has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.7% from the field.
- The Racers are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves sit at 335th.
- The Racers put up 9.9 more points per game (77.6) than the Braves allow (67.7).
- Murray State is 2-2 when it scores more than 67.7 points.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Murray State averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (65.9).
- At home, the Racers conceded 67.8 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).
- At home, Murray State knocked down 5.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (34.1%) as well.
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 86-81
|CFSB Center
|11/20/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 83-81
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 67-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Bradley
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
