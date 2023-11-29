The Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) will try to extend a six-game winning run when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at CFSB Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.
  • This season, Murray State has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.7% from the field.
  • The Racers are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves sit at 335th.
  • The Racers put up 9.9 more points per game (77.6) than the Braves allow (67.7).
  • Murray State is 2-2 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Murray State averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (65.9).
  • At home, the Racers conceded 67.8 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).
  • At home, Murray State knocked down 5.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (34.1%) as well.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Western Kentucky L 86-81 CFSB Center
11/20/2023 UNC Wilmington L 83-81 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Appalachian State L 67-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Bradley - CFSB Center
12/3/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena

