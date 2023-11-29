The Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) will try to extend a six-game winning run when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at CFSB Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.

This season, Murray State has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.7% from the field.

The Racers are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves sit at 335th.

The Racers put up 9.9 more points per game (77.6) than the Braves allow (67.7).

Murray State is 2-2 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Murray State averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (65.9).

At home, the Racers conceded 67.8 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).

At home, Murray State knocked down 5.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (34.1%) as well.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule