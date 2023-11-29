The Louisville Cardinals (3-3) square off against the Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Bellarmine matchup.

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends

Louisville has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this season.

Bellarmine has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knights and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this year.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Louisville is 80th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (181st).

Based on its moneyline odds, Louisville has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.