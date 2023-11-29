Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Jefferson County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Francis Parker at Eminence High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Eminence, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
