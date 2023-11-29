The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes one game featuring a Horizon team on the court. That matchup? The the Robert Morris Colonials taking on the Cleveland State Vikings.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Robert Morris Colonials at Cleveland State Vikings 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!