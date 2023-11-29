The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to end an eight-game home losing streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (6-11) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 224.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in six of 16 games this season.

The average point total in Memphis' games this season is 219.7, 4.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Grizzlies have put together a 5-11-0 record against the spread.

Memphis has won two of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -190 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Grizzlies have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 6 37.5% 105.6 219.8 114.1 234.7 222.3 Jazz 13 76.5% 114.2 219.8 120.6 234.7 230.4

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have gone 3-7 over their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.

Memphis has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered two times in eight games when playing at home, and it has covered three times in eight games when playing on the road.

The Grizzlies average 105.6 points per game, 15 fewer points than the 120.6 the Jazz give up.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 5-11 0-1 6-10 Jazz 9-8 6-5 10-7

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Point Insights

Grizzlies Jazz 105.6 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 0-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 0-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 120.6 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 5-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 3-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

