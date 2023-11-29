The Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) square off against the Utah Jazz (4-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and KJZZ.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, KJZZ

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 24 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Xavier Tillman puts up 12.7 points, 3 assists and 9 boards per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 15 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart puts up 15.3 points, 2 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 3 steals (second in league) and 0.7 blocks.

Ziaire Williams posts 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0 steals and 0 blocks.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 49% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 4 triples per contest (fifth in NBA).

John Collins is averaging 13 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He's sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

Jordan Clarkson gives the Jazz 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Kelly Olynyk is averaging 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 78.6% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

Keyonte George is putting up 9.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Jazz 108.5 Points Avg. 114 115.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 42.9% Field Goal % 46.1% 33.7% Three Point % 36.9%

