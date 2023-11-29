Bismack Biyombo and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing off versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 119-97 loss against the Timberwolves, Biyombo tallied 10 points.

Below, we dig into Biyombo's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 8.2 Rebounds 7.5 8.1 Assists -- 2.1 PRA -- 18.4 PR -- 16.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Biyombo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 3.7% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.4 per contest.

Biyombo's opponents, the Jazz, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.7 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 103.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Jazz have conceded 120.6 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

The Jazz are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have allowed 28.2 per game, 27th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bismack Biyombo vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 34 15 15 0 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.