The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) play the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Game Information

Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Louisville Top Players (2022-23)

  • El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Louisville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank
340th 63.9 Points Scored 66.3 316th
324th 75.8 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
288th 29.8 Rebounds 26.6 361st
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.0 104th
361st 9.3 Assists 14.2 95th
327th 13.8 Turnovers 10.5 44th

