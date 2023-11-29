How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) take on the Louisville Cardinals (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Bellarmine vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
- This season, Bellarmine has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Knights are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 25th.
- The Knights put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 75.7 the Cardinals allow.
- Bellarmine has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.7 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bellarmine put up more points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (61.2) last season.
- The Knights gave up fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Bellarmine sunk fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) as well.
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Morehead State
|L 64-51
|Freedom Hall
|11/21/2023
|Midway
|W 77-56
|Freedom Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 62-58
|WVU Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/4/2023
|Boyce
|-
|Freedom Hall
